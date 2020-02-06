Lakewood PBA raise money for Sergeant battling incurable disease

Sgt. Robert M. Humeny is our #BlueFriday honoree this week. He has been a Police Officer for the past 22 years serving proudly with the Lakewood PD.

He has been diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease known as Diffuse Systemic Scleroderma. This local hero was hired by the Lakewood PD as a patrolman in 1998. His first duty was handling community policing as a part of the bike patrol. Promoted to Detective in 2001, Sgt. Humeny is respected in the the community and by his peers.

His hard work and dedication to serving the community got him a spot on the FBI gang task force for three years and he was promoted to sergeant in 2012. There is no known cure for his condition and of course he remains in our prayers.

The Lakewood PBA set out to raise money for the officer and have already been successful selling out hats used to generate donation. But the family certainly can use additional help.

Please donate HERE. Proceeds will go to offset rising medical expense.

Thank you Sgt. Humeny for your commitment, strength and dedication to duty. You exemplify the great work of the department which you have served. We appreciate you and pray for your strength through this trying time.

