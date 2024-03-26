Private NJ university announces tuition freeze for 2024-2025

LAKEWOOD — A Catholic university in Ocean County says tuition and fees will not move in the fall.

Georgian Court University has announced a tuition and fee freeze for 2024-2025. Both undergraduate and graduate students will pay the same rates as this year.

According to the university's website, full-time undergraduate tuition is $17,680 per semester for the 2024-2025 academic year. The cost is $18,925 per semester for full-time nursing students.

Here's a full rundown of tuition and fees for 2024-2025.

"We understand the challenges our students and families face and we are dedicated to providing them with the necessary support to achieve their academic and career goals," said GCU President Joseph Marbach. "Our decision to freeze tuition and fees for the coming academic year reflects that dedication."

In addition, the university is letting accepted students receive full refunds for their deposits if they don't go through with attending GCU. The deadline for refundable deposits is June.

The move was made to accommodate delays this year in the financial aid process. GCU's initial enrollment deposit of $250 is typically non-refundable.

Ninety-nine percent of GCU's full-time students receive some form of aid.

