Lakewood, NJ teen struck and killed crossing Route 70

🔴 A teenage girl crossing Route 70 with her mother and sister was hit around 10 p.m.

🔴 The 19-year-old driver of a white Lexus stayed at the scene

🔴 The girl was pronounced dead at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

LAKEWOOD — A 15-year-old girl crossing Route 70 at a crosswalk was struck and killed late Tuesday night.

Lakewood police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said the local girl was with her mother and younger sister crossing the westbound lanes at Vermont Avenue just before 10 p.m. and was struck by a 2006 Lexus driven by a 19-year-old Toms River man. The sedan suffered heavy front end damage in the crash, according to Staffordsmith.

The group was headed away from the nearby Wawa located just west of the intersection.

A Lakewood police officer exiting the Wawa parking lot heard the impact and screaming and headed to the scene as volunteers from Hatzolah EMS arrived.

Route 70 at Vermont Avenue in Lakewood

19-year-old driver cooperating

The girl was found behind the vehicle and taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where she was pronounced dead.

Staffordsmith said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. No charges have been filed.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been disclosed.

It is the 11th fatal crash in Ocean County this year and the first on Route 70, according to State Police records. Five people died in crashes on Route 70 in Ocean County in 2023 including one in Lakewood.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

