Lakewood, NJ boy left fighting for his life after playground accident
LAKEWOOD — A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was choked by a piece of playground equipment on Monday evening.
Capt. Greg Staffordsmith said the boy was playing with other children at the park in the Lakewood Commons neighborhood on Coles Way when the bicycle helmet he was wearing got caught on a piece of suspended playground equipment.
The boy's airway became constricted and he lost consciousness.
Other children were able to free the boy from the apparatus and call for help.
First responders successfully administered CPR and took the boy via ambulance to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
The boy's family told The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident, that he was in stable condition Tuesday morning. Doctors are seeing very positive signs about his recovery, according to the family.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
