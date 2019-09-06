Lakewood fire damages 16 apartments, sends three to burn center

LAKEWOOD — At least 16 apartments were damaged, with five police officers hospitalized and released, in an overnight fire at an apartment complex.

Township Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein said in a video posted by the Lakewood Scoop that the fire was first reported just before 1 a.m. at the High Point apartment complex on Prospect Street.

Three people were treated at burn centers and five police officers suffered minor smoke inhalation after going door to door making sure residents got out, Lichtenstein said in the video. The officers were released from a hospital and returned to the complex after being checked over, according to Lichtenstein.

He said firefighters were still at the scene as of 5 a.m. looking for potential hot spots that could flare up again.

Volunteers from Red Cross New Jersey assisted residents with temporary housing, food, and clothing following the fire. Most of the apartments will require extensive repairs before residents can return, Lichtenstein said.

Lakewood police told NBC 4 New York two of those burned were a mother and 2-year-old child.

Lichtenstein said the township fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Police did not immediately return a message.

Fire at High Point apartments in Lakewood (Lakewood Scoop)

