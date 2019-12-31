Lakewood cops take down suspect who had three guns — video

LAKEWOOD — Township police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a man who was carrying three handguns.

Police believe the man had been trying to illegally sell the firearms on the street.

The takedown of the suspect, which was caught on video, follows recent arrests, incidents and killings in New Jersey and New York communities with large Jewish populations like Lakewood.

Township police said they received a call about 4 p.m. reporting that an armed man was approaching people at the Self Service Car Wash at the corner of Ocean and Park avenues.

People told police that the man had flashed them the firearms, which were tucked into his pants, and offered to sell them.

Three officers arrived on scene and took down the suspect after he became “non-compliant and evasive,” police said in a statement.

Video of the arrest posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows an officer taking a running kick at the suspect, which brought him to the ground in the parking lot of a business.

Journalist Schlomo Schoor reported on Twitter that the arrest occurred outside the offices of his publication, The Lakewood Shopper.

Arturo Cuahutle-Flores, 47, a township resident, was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of weapon and four counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

While the incident does not appear to be related to domestic terrorism or a hate crime, police in this township have been increasing their patrols following several high-profile attacks on Jewish neighborhoods in New Jersey and New York.

Police here said the beefed-up police presence was in response to the belief that the attack by two armed assailants on a kosher supermarket in Jersey City on Dec. 10 was specifically targeting Jews. Three victims were killed in the store along with the gunmen while authorities believe the attackers also killed a police officer and a cab driver in other locations.

On Saturday, police said, a 37-year-old man armed with a machete stabbed and slashed five people who were attending a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Monsey, a town near the New Jersey border that also has a large Jewish population. Grafton Thomas was arrested two hours later in Manhattan.

Investigators said Thomas had been searching online for "Why did Hitler hate the Jews," "German Jewish Temples near me," and "Prominent companies founded by Jews in America."

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.