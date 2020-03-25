Lakewood cops break up another gathering, issue complaint

LAKEWOOD — Police broke up another large event that was in violation of the governor's executive order prohibiting gatherings of any number during the public health state of emergency.

Police spokesman Greg Staffordsmith told New Jersey 101.5 there was an gathering at a home Tuesday evening on Newport Avenue and a criminal complaint was issued. On Wednesday morning, he did not have specific details about the event that prompted the gathering.

Gov. Phil Murphy's order encourages social distance by urging people to stay a minimum of 6 feet apart in an effort to "flatten the curve" of the spread of the novel coronavirus, which can lead to serious respiratory illness and slam hospitals.

The incident happened as police Chief Gregory Meyer touted in a letter posted by The Lakewood Scoop that there had been "great compliance" with the governor's "stay at home" order.

Police broke up two weddings on March 17 and issued summons to 17 homeowners for having gatherings of more than 50 people during the week.

