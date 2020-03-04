LAKEWOOD — An 11-year-old boy fell two stories from a balcony on Tuesday night during his birthday party.

Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the boy fell about 20 feet onto a concrete surface at the Yeshiva Apartments on Princeton Avenue about 6 p.m. while trying to throw a party snapper.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report about the incident.

The boy, whose identity was not revealed by Staffordsmith, said he was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for "significant head injuries requiring emergency surgery."

He was in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon, according to Staffordsmith.

