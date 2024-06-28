This might just be one of the most expensive Airbnb rentals in New York but if you're willing to splurge, you might be able to afford the High Peaks Gathering Place in Lake Placid.

Spacious and Elegant Interior

This luxurious Airbnb boasts eight bedrooms, accommodating up to 16 guests in various bed sizes, and six bathrooms. Designed with small events in mind, it comes with a peaceful ambiance, a spacious kitchen, and a dining area that can seat up to 24 guests.

Perfect for Hosting Events

As the name suggests, it's an exceptional gathering space, featuring a fully equipped kitchen with two ovens and two dishwashers for effortless meal preparation. Other enticing amenities include a gas fireplace, and a game room, complete with a pool table, poker, ping-pong, foosball, and stick hockey. There's even an upstairs reading nook and front and back decks where you can unwind and relax.

Convenient and Unique Features

You'll appreciate the convenience of the mudroom, which provides ample storage space for boots and coats. Additionally, the equipment drying room is a unique feature that allows you to hang your wet winter gear and heat up your ski boots before hitting the slopes again in no time.

Value for Money

Though the nightly rate may seem steep, the High Peaks Gathering Place does have an undeniable allure. Positioned in Lake Placid, the Airbnb offers not only a beautiful space but also easy access to local attractions, including numerous hiking trails and Whiteface Mountain, which is only seven miles from the house. Take a look around High Peaks and see if you think it's worth the big nightly rate!

