The time that Lady Gaga was on ‘The Sopranos’ — Really!

Did you know that Lady Gaga was in The Sopranos?

Back in 2001, Gaga, known then as her birth name Stefani Germanotta, made her acting debut on the hit HBO drama series. She was just 15 at the time and portrayed "Girl at Swimming Pool #2" in Season 3, Episode 9: "The Telltale Moozadell."

In a recently released preview of an interview with Entertainment Weekly's Awardist podcast, Gaga spoke about her big break and how much she's grown as an actress since her debut onscreen appearance.

"When I look back on that scene I can see exactly what I did wrong in that scene," Gaga shared. "I didn't know how to listen in a scene! I was supposed to laugh, and it was sort of like, cue, laugh... I see it and I go, 'Oh, that's not a real laugh!'"

In the scene, a teenage Germanotta is seen smoking and drinking on the bleachers near a high school swimming pool, watching as her fellow students pull a prank by throwing school furniture into the pool.

Gaga explained that "the nuance and being specific as an actor is something that can grow over time if you're willing to listen and really hear the other actor that you're working with."

"I see a very non-specific actor [on The Sopranos], and now I see myself as someone who is at least really striving to be specific without thinking about it, and that requires a lot of work ahead of time," she added.

Watch her scene, below.

Lady Gaga is currently starring as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, a Ridley Scott-directed crime drama about the famed Gucci family in Italy.

In 2019, Gaga took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Shallow," off the soundtrack for A Star Is Born. She was also nominated for Best Actress for her role in the hit film.