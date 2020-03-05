Lady Gaga announces New Jersey show

Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce a new stadium tour to support her album “Chromatica." which comes out in April.

The pop superstar will be playing MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Aug. 19. In North America, she’ll also be performing in Chicago, Toronto, and Boston, with European dates in Paris and London.

Of course, tickets aren’t on sale yet; they’re available on March 16th. The Billboard Artist of the Year Award winner has sold over 27 million albums; she also won an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy all in the same year.

You can see the video for her latest single, “Stupid Love” below:

More from New Jersey 101.5