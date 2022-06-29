Labor joust in NJ: Medieval Times workers will vote on joining union

LYNDHURST — The latest New Jersey employees to consider unionizing are possibly the only ones who work out of a castle.
A group of 40 actors, stunt performers and stable hands at the Lyndhurst location of Medieval Times, a medieval-themed dinner theater show, have joined with the American Guild of Variety Artists.
The collective has dubbed itself Medieval Times Performers United.
A July 15 vote has been slated during an in-person National Labor Relations Board-facilitated election.
Medieval Times has struggled with staffing, security and safety after reopening from its COVID-19 pandemic closure, according to a written statement from organizing committee members.
The workers also are seeking a pay increase to “keep up with” similar positions in the industry and what is “necessary for a living wage in Lyndhurst.”
“We are the actors, stunt performers, and stable hands of Medieval Times in Lyndhurst, New Jersey joining together in union to create a fairer, safer, and more enjoyable workplace. With a supermajority of support, we are excited to be forming our union with the American Guild of Variety Artists,” the organizers said in a tweet, ahead of the vote.
The New Jersey Medieval Times castle is among 10 locations in North America — including one in Toronto.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
