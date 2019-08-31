Labor Day weekend DWI checkpoint Saturday night in Monmouth

You may want to think twice about getting behind the wheel of a car or a boat if you've had a few drinks to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

State Police said they will have an additional 117 troopers looking for drivers on the road under the influence of alcohol as well as speeding and aggressive drivers, improper cell phone use, seatbelt usage and fatigued driving.

"During the 2018 Labor Day holiday period, two of the seven fatal crashes in New Jersey involved impairment from alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor," State Police Col. Patrick Callahan said in statement.

The Monmouth County DWI Taskforce plans a checkpoint on Saturday night between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Route 138 in Wall, according to Allenhurst Chief Michael B. Schneider.

Schneider, who leads the Monmouth County DWI Task Force, said that the Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year.

“The Task Force always plans a 'full weekend' (Friday & Saturday) on these busy weekends, due to the traffic volume and the number of DWI arrests typically made throughout this weekend, across the county,” Schneider said.

Officers at the checkpoints are looking for any type of impaired driving. Drivers who are impaired by other factors, such as fatigue, are taken to a secondary evaluation area.

A checkpoint on Friday night on Route 36 in Keyport resulted in at least two DWI arrests.

“There were also a couple of drug-related arrests and multiple unlicensed/suspended drivers charged,” Schneider said.

State Police marine patrol (NJ State Police)

The State Police Marine Bureau will also be looking for impaired operators and to make sure boaters are properly licensed.

“Driving impaired, on land or on water, can have deadly consequences for you, your passengers, and innocent people sharing the road or waterways,” Callahan said.

Police asked that if you see a driver you believe is posing a hazard to call the aggressive driver tip line from a hands-free mobile device by dialing #77. They ask you to be ready to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction and a license plate number if possible.

