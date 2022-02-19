Belmar restaurant might have the biggest meatballs in NJ

I don't want to brag or anything, but I easily had the best Valentine's Day of my life.

I thought my girlfriend was spending time in Florida on vacation but instead she flew back early and surprised me. She said the weather was bad in Florida so that's the reason why she came back early, but I don't believe that for a second.

We had a wonderful evening, but I feel like a total loser because I had nothing prepared. I was horribly unprepared, it was a terrible performance by me, but it luckily all worked out.

We had a nice early dinner at La Dolce Vita in Belmar. It's very close to my condo and I've eaten at this place a few times. La Dolce Vita is a great date spot and if you want A+ martinis you go there.

Most importantly, we ordered the meatball appetizer, and goodness gracious this was easily the biggest meatball I have ever eaten.

It was very tasty, but It was the size of a grapefruit and it had the same weight as a bocce ball. The thing was massive.

That's why I ask, are the Jersey Shore's biggest meatballs made in Belmar at La Dolce Vita? What other Jersey Shore restaurants make giant meatballs? Are La Dolce Vita's the biggest? COMMENT & SHARE!

