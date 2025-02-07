🔪 A popular TV cooking competition wraps up Season 23

🔪 Picking a winner was tough

🔪 The chosen one is from New Jersey

A graduate of Atlantic Cape Community College’s Academy of Culinary Arts is now the winner of a popular cooking reality TV show.

Kyle Timpson, of Dennis Township won Season 23 of Fox’s "Hell’s Kitchen: Head Chefs Only."

The prize? Timpson won $250,000 and now becomes the head chef at the Hell’s Kitchen at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

Chef Gordon Ramsey said it was tough to pick a winner. The choice came down to Timpson, and runner-up, Hannah Flora.

Before they went to the kitchen for their last meal service, Ramsey told Timpson and Flora that things wouldn’t go perfectly, but it was how they handled the bumps that would tell the real story, Breaking AC reported.

Kyle Timpson, winner, Hell's Kitchen, Season 23 (Hell's Kitchen via Facebook)

There were definitely bumps. But Timpson put out a high-scoring service when he overcame burnt octopus and cold scallops.

Chef Ramsay said both chefs prepared fantastic meals, and that it was the strongest Hell’s Kitchen final dinner service. He also complimented both Timpson and Flora by saying both of their experience as a chef helped them remain calm and focused.

After winning, Timpson honored Flora by saying she pushed him to be a better chef.

Hannah Flora, runner-up, Hell's Kitchen Season 23 (Hell's Kitchen via Facebook)

Timpson began his career in New Jersey. According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as the executive chef at Cold Spring Grange in West Cape May. He also served as the kitchen manager at Tony Beef in Galloway and a sous chef at Beach Plum Farm in Cape May.

“I’m a hard-working chef who thrives under pressure, and goes above and beyond to create unforgettable culinary memories,” he said on LinkedIn.

You’ll be able to sample those culinary delights at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

