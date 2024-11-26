It’s ‘Merry Grinchmas’ season at this popular NJ doughnut chain

🍩 A popular NJ doughnut chain is getting into the holiday spirit

Going holiday shopping after you stuff yourself full of turkey? While you’re out and about buying gifts for loved ones on your list, be sure to fuel up with something sweet.

Krispy Kreme wraps up its Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection on Nov. 28.

But, beginning Black Friday, Nov. 29, for a limited time, Krispy Kreme fans can sink their teeth into the doughnut chain’s new “Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection.”

There are three new doughnuts, each based on a character from the Christmas classic, Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” along with two fan favorites making a return to the menu, the company announced.

The Merry Grinchmas Doughnut Collection

Grinch – This unglazed doughnut is filled with “coal” Cookies and “Kreme” filling, dipped in Grinch green icing with a chocolate icing smirky grin and buttercream hair.

Grinchy Claus – This original glazed doughnut is dipped in chocolate icing, topped with buttercream, Christmas crispies, and a Grinch piece.

Cindy-Lou Who Merry Berry Tree – This original glazed doughnut is dipped in strawberry-flavored icing with a green buttercream tree, festively sprinkled, and topped with a star piece.

Fan Favorites

Two doughnuts are making a return to the Krispy Kreme holiday menu.

Santa Belly – This holiday favorite is an unglazed doughnut filled with white “Kreme,” dipped in red icing, piped with a black chocolate Santa belt, and topped with a belt buckle.

Holiday Sprinkle – This original glazed doughnut is back, dipped in chocolate icing with festive sprinkles.

Doughnut lovers can also get a limited-time Krispy Kreme dozen or 6-pack featuring all the holiday favorites delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores.

Mark Dec. 12 on your calendars. That’s when Krispy Kreme will mark the return of its annual 12/12 “Day of the Dozens,” offering customers a $1 Original Glazed dozen when they purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price.

There are six Krispy Kreme Doughnut locations in New Jersey – Springfield, Jersey City, Paramus, Collingswood, East Rutherford, and the newest one in Lakewood.

