Too accurate? This is how you know you’re from Toms River, NJ

While my career has taken me all over New Jersey and Philadelphia, Toms River is home and has been since day one.

I may be biased, but Toms River is a special place for so many reasons.

With a population just shy of 100,000, Toms River is massive.

Even though it's a huge town, we all seem to know each other.

In 2006, Toms River was ranked by Morgan Quitno Press as the 15th safest city in the United States, of 369 cities nationwide.

In 2007, Toms River was again ranked as the 14th-safest city in the United States of 371 cities nationwide.

There's good and bad just like every other town in the country, but overall Toms River is not a bad place to live.

Toms River has a ton of pride and personality.

TR is the home of the 1998 Little League World Series Champions.

From Todd Frasier to Frankie Edgar, many have left our town to go to do big things.

They don't have to have roots in Toms River, but they still do. It's home.

Like most towns, there are little things that make them unique.

These are the qualities that only a true resident would understand or appreciate.

I asked a Toms River Facebook group to finish this sentence:

You Know You're From Toms River When...