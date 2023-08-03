The last Kmart store in New Jersey to close this fall

👚 The very last Kmart store in New Jersey will shutter its doors this fall

👚 Sears Holding announced bankruptcy plans in 2018

It’s the end of an era.

New Jersey’s last remaining Kmart store is expected to close this fall.

According to NorthJersey.com, the chain’s Westwood location at 700 Broadway is expected to shutter its doors in either September or October.

Kmart Westwood (Facebook) Kmart Westwood (Facebook) loading...

Signs are posted in the windows of the store that read, “Everything Must Go,” according to the NorthJersey.com report.

Sears Holding, the owner of Kmart, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2018.

Kmart Westwood (Facebook) Kmart Westwood (Facebook) loading...

When a Kmart in Avenel in Middlesex County closed on April 17, 2022, that left the lone remaining store in the Garden State in Bergen County.

In 2019, Kmart store locations in Wayne, Trenton, Wall, and Somers Point closed. Shuttering of two other Kmarts in Kearny and Belleville followed in 2021.

Now, when the Westwood location closes in the fall, Kmart will be extinct in New Jersey.

Kmart Westwood (Facebook) Kmart Westwood (Facebook) loading...

Longtime shoppers took to the Kmart Westwood Facebook page to express their thoughts.

Just saw that you are closing, it’s a shame. I’ll make sure to cross the border this weekend for a last trip.

Great Kmart store

Yes I love it, it’s clean and well stocked

Enjoy the last of the blue light specials, folks.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom