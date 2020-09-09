Three recent cases of animal cruelty involving kittens are being investigated by the Associated Humane Societies, which is offering a $1,000 reward to find those responsible for the abuse.

The agency compared to finding "three needles in a large, cruel haystack."

AHS asked anyone with information about these cases to call them at 973-824-7080. The reward money is being offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions of whoever is responsible in these cases.

AHS with facilities in Newark and Tinton Falls as well as the Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey asked for donations to their "ResQ" fund to assist with the care of these cats and future cases.