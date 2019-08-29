Kitten rescued from Lincoln Tunnel catwalk

A Port Authority supervisor came to the rescue of a terrified kitten who got stuck on a Lincoln Tunnel catwalk on Wednesday morning.

After a driver spotted the black kitten in the center tube, Field Supervisor Maeghan Grant and trainee Christopher Lizotte drove the tunnel from Weehawken looking for the kitten. They found it frozen in fear just short of the New York exit. Grant climbed up a ladder and brought the kitten back to the ground.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman said police are investigating how the feline wound up in the tunnel.

Grant named the cat "Abe" and said she would like to keep it after an examination by the New Jersey Humane Society.

Maeghan Grant and Abe (Port Authority of NY & NJ)

