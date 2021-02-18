‘Kidnapper’ found in backseat with teen girls in Sea Bright, cops say

An Eatontown man was charged with kidnapping, luring and possession of child pornography after police found him with two girls in the backseat of a car parked on dead-end street in Sea Bright.

The car was spotted by a Sea Bright police officer in the early morning hours of Monday. Police said Nathan Cohen, 27, had his arms around two 13-year-old girls.

Cohen had arranged a meeting with the girls after he exchanged sexually explicit images and videos, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Cohen had picked up the girls and brought them to the street, officials said.

Gramiccioni said Cohen, who is 130 pounds and 5 foot 4, tried to pass himself off as a 17-year-old.

Nathan Cohen (via Facebook)

Cohen was charged with first- degree kidnapping, second-degree child luring, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of child pornography and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Cohen was arrested and was being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution awaiting a detention hearing. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Cohen’s activities to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau at 800-533-7443 or Sea Bright Police at 732-842-0010.

