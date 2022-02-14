ATLANTIC CITY — Comedian Kevin Hart will perform for two nights at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this summer, according to a release from the venue on Monday.

Hart's shows are scheduled for Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, with both performances at 8 p.m., the release said.

Tickets for the Hart appearances go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Hart joins a summer lineup at Etess Arena that also includes fellow comedian John Mulaney (June 17-18), opera singer Andrea Bocelli (June 25), the New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour also featuring En Vogue, Rick Astley, and Salt-n-Pepa (July 3), country star Sam Hunt (July 23), R&B icon Alicia Keys (Aug. 6), and classic rock legend Rod Stewart (Aug. 19).

Pitbull, Chris Stapleton, Joan Jett, and Sting are among the artists previously announced to be appearing at Hard Rock this spring.

Tickets for all shows can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

