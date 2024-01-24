🍺 Liberty Science Center wraps up its final After Dark experience this month

JERSEY CITY — Beer, science, a TV sitcom star, and after dark. That’s a powerful combination.

On Thursday, Jan. 25., the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City will be hosting its final After Dark of the month.

The iconic ‘90s experience, the Touch Tunnel returns and the science center has decided to celebrate with a month of Throwback Thursdays and retro adventures.

As the ultimate throwback to the ‘90s, Frasier star, actor Kelsey Grammer will be a special bartender to really shake things up.

Kelsey Grammer pouring his Faith American beer at Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Brick, Sept. 2022 (Jen Ursillo)

Grammer, who played Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom, “Cheers” from 1982 to 1993, and resumed the role in the spinoff sitcom, “Frasier” from 1993 to 2004, will be pouring beer from his very own Faith American Brewing Company at LSC After Dark, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The night will also include Frasier trivia, a Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon Laser Show, food, drinks, and so much more.

Grammer is no stranger to pouring his beer at New Jersey bars. He's often seen playing bartender and pouring his Faith American beer in Atlantic City, Mantoloking Road Ale House in Brick, Ellery's in Middlesex, and Hailey's Harp and Pub in Metuchen, just to name a few.

NJ 101.5's Jen Ursillo with actor Kelsey Grammer at Mantoloking Road Alehouse, Brick, Sept. 2022 (Jen Ursillo)

Grammer likes to schmooze with patrons, and is very gracious about taking pictures. I was lucky enough to meet him in September 2022 at Mantoloking Road Ale House in Brick, sip on his Faith American Blue (which has a blueberry hint), take pictures with him, and have a lovely conversation with him. Check out my story here.

Tickets for LSC After Dark are available here.

