Keep recycling this forecast: Sunny and progressively less chilly

It is still plenty cold across the Garden State on this Tuesday, but although you wouldn't guess it, we are starting a gradual warmup that will have us feeling much more comfortable by the weekend.

Tuesday is another sunny and chilly day in New Jersey, with high temperatures climbing from the upper 20s into the lower 30s. Overnight, skies will stay mostly clear, with lows dipping down into the upper teens.

Wednesday looks sunny too, with temps settling solidly in the 30s. By Thursday, we will sneak into the lower 40s, with sun still shining brightly on New Jersey.

Long-range, our next chance for precipitation (presumably rain) will be Friday night into Saturday. We'll keep you updated as those details come into focus.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, Jan. 27. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

