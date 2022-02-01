KEARNY — A high school student has been charged for alleged sex offenses involving another student.

Specific details are scarce, but the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says that a 17-year-old male student at Kearny High School was taken into custody on Jan. 31, related to incidents involving a female student at the school.

According to authorities, the two alleged incidents occurred inside the school building during the current school year. Authorities were first notified of the alleged offenses on Jan. 18.

The 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact. He's been released to a legal guardian pending his first court appearance.

