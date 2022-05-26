Kearny, NJ fixer-upper for only $150k boasts stunning water views

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a waterfront home you probably think now is definitely not the time with New Jersey housing prices being what they are. But hold on a minute.

You’ve got to check out this one-of-a-kind, multi-million dollar view available in what appears to be a tiny fixer-upper property in Kearny.

The way the real estate market is now, I dare you to go through any real estate website and find a home with a water view for $150,000. And I’m not talking about a small stream or pond view. I mean dramatic sweeping views.

Yet, this Kearny home is exactly that. Sitting on a hillside with a panoramic view of the Passaic River is this adorable home on an 8,442-square-foot lot.

Not too shabby.

Granted there’s not a detailed description of the home in the listing. But the photos of the location are pretty much all you need.

The house looks to be a charming 1950s colonial. According to its Zillow listing, is in a redevelopment zone, the specifics of which require that only a single-family home may be built here.

So if you’re an investor who has designs on putting some kind of fancy-schmancy condos or apartments here, you’ll be out of luck.

The listing also calls the home a “studio,” which doesn’t say much about its size, but it shows photos of its gorgeous location and expansive views, and to me, the views are enough. Imagine this home fixed up with tons of windows allowing views from every room.

Literally footsteps from the water, the home is surrounded by greenery. Grass and trees abound.

The neighborhood this home sits in has homes that commonly sell for half a million or more, so even though this one would be perfect for an investor, I would love to get my hands on it. It’s also perfect for someone who wants to build it out a little bit and enjoy these views every single day year-round.

As far as the town of Kearny goes, it’s definitely underrated. And like a lot of towns in that region of northeastern New Jersey, is newly discovered by millennials and up and coming.

The 9.3 square mile town, located in the northwestern corner of Hudson County, is quickly becoming a most attractive place to not only to do business but to live. Its easy access to mass transit and it’s convenient commute to New York City make it a great option for those who want to be close to the city yet also want to live affordably.

But with a view like this, who would ever want to leave?

