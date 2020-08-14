The choice of Sen. Kamela Harris as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate was a “bright move,” Jim Gearhart says in his latest weekly Jim Gearhart podcast and Facebook Live show, presented every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Facebook.com/NJ1015.

Jim says that the choice of the senator from California keeps the ticket closer to the middle of the political spectrum than the “radicals in the Democratic party wanted.”

“Even though the conservatives went apoplectic over this ranting and raving about the choice, so did the progressive radical wing, the Bernie Sanders (wing) and these young twits who want to socialize the country. They were just as angry because not one of them was put into that post,” Jim said.

Washington Post columnist David Byler called Harris a "small-c conservative, party friendly pick" for Biden.

Jim believes there is a bigger plan in play with the choice of Harris.

He said both Biden and President Donald Trump have shown evidence of “cognitive decline” and speculates that should Biden win the November election he could become "incapacitated" at some point in time.

“I would not be surprised if not terribly long into the Biden presidency we suddenly get an announcement that the president is going to be incapacitated for a short while. Not anything really serious," Jim said. "In the meantime the vice president will take over the duties of the president. That is what I see happening,” Jim said.

Jim also advised against giving Democrats the majority in Congress, as a win would give the party “carte blanche to do anything they want.”

He also predicted that no matter who wins in November Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will retire and her replacement will determine the lean of the court.

Ginsburg’s successor will either be a constitutionalist or “be more liberal, which means the Constitution will be dismantled” by the left’s decisions," Jim said.

It will all comes to the saying “the friend of my enemy is my enemy, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. “I think (Harris) is the lesser of the evils on the left."

