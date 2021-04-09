JWoww opening maternity store at American Dream

You’re a young woman. You’re having your first baby. You need maternity clothing. Naturally your thoughts turn to...Jersey Shore’s JWoww?

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is hoping so at least. The reality show star has announced she’s opening a store called Heavenly Flower at American Dream.

It’s going to sell maternity clothing and also carry outfits by “Mommy and Me.” 35-year-old Farley is mother to 6-year-old Meilani and 3-year-old Greyson, who has autism. JWoww has been vocal about her little guy’s challenge and as an autism dad myself I applaud her for being so public with it.

“I’m a mom, and so many of my fans who have grown up watching me on television are now moms, too,” she said in a statement. “The Heavenly Flower collection is fun, stylish and affordable for women and kids, and the realization of a longtime dream of mine. I can’t think of a better place to bring this idea to life than at American Dream.”

Some fun facts on JWoww:

She’s educated, despite what most people would think from her involvement in reality television. She holds a degree in computer programming and one in graphic design.

She’s no stranger to running a business having been Vice President of Marketing for IgnitionNation.com.

She once worked as a nanny. Can you imagine telling people JWoww was your childcare giver?

Her net worth is $4 million.

She once made GQ’s top 100 beautiful women.

She used to dream of becoming a Disney Pixar animator. In fact that tattoo sleeve of hers? Disney princesses such as Belle, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Ariel.

The Heavenly Flower maternity shop will open at American Dream in the coming weeks and will be located in the Garden Court.

