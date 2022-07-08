Justice for Rayan: Victim dies after hit-and-run in Linden, NJ

LINDEN — Months after being struck by a hit-and-run driver on Routes 1&9, the 18-year-old victim from Rahway has died.

Rayan Bien-Aima, 18, of Rahway, was struck while crossing in front of Aviation Plaza at an intersection around 11:25 a.m. on April 25. The vehicle, a dark coupe or sedan, continued north on Route 1 toward Elizabeth.

Bien-Aima was pronounced dead July 2 at a rehab facility, police said.

Linden police Chief David Hart appealed to the public again for any witnesses to the crash. The chief asked anyone with information to call the department at 908-474-8505.

Rayan Bien-Aima Rayan Bien-Aima (John Sardine via GoFundMe) loading...

Reward offered to find the driver responsible

"Even the smallest bit of information could be the missing piece of the puzzle that brings Rayan's killer to justice. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to come forward," Hart said in a statement.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by Union County Crime Stoppers for information that results in an indictment and conviction.

A GoFundMe page created to help with Rayan's medical expenses said he had four siblings, three of whom attend Rahway High School.

"Rayan was a friend and an inspiration to his peers in the JROTC program," Gunnery Sgt. John Sardine wrote on the page he created.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

