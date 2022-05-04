$10,000 reward posted to find Linden, NJ hit-and-run driver

LINDEN — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information to find a hit-and-run driver that left a young man in Rahway hospitalized.

Rayan Bien-Aima, 18, was struck on April 25 as he crossed Routes 1&9 at an intersection in front of Aviation Plaza North around 11:25 p.m., according to Linden police Chief David Hart.

Bien-Aima was struck by a dark coupe or sedan traveling north and did not stop. Bien-Aima remains hospitalized in critical condition at University Hospital in Newark.

Rayan Bien-Aima Rayan Bien-Aima (Linden police) loading...

Any piece of information helps

The reward money being offered by Union County Crimestoppers is for information that will lead to the indictment and conviction of whoever struck Bien-Aima.

"In a tragic case like this, no information is irrelevant," Hart said in a statement. "Even the smallest piece of information can be the missing piece that helps identify the vehicle or driver involved in this crash and brings justice to Rayan and his family."

The chief asked anyone with information to call 908-474-8505 or go online at uctip.org.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Voting for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame These are the nominees for the 2022 class of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They come from all walks of live, spanning generations back to the colonial era. The nominees cover the categories of Arts & Letters, Enterprise, Performing Arts & Entertainment, Public Service and Sports.

To vote, visit the Hall of Fame website here.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.