Rahway, NJ man injured in Route 1&9 hit-and-run
LINDEN — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash on Route 1&9 late Monday night.
The Rahway man was struck as he crossed the highway at an intersection in front of Aviation Plaza North around 11:15 p.m. according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark.
The vehicle continued north on Route 1 towards Elizabeth.
Guenther did not disclose the identity of the man who was struck, a description of the vehicle or the circumstances of the crash.
Route 1 & 9 was closed for about four hours for an investigation.
Guenther asked anyone with information about the crash to call the department at 908-474-8505.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
