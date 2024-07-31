‘Just Peachy Festival’ is coming to Princeton, NJ this weekend

For anyone who hasn’t had the pleasure of visiting Terhune Orchards, this weekend would be a great time to become acquainted.

Aug. 3 and 4, the Orchard is hosting the “Just Peachy Festival” for all of the New Jersey peach lovers.

Just a sample of what peachy delights that will be available are pies, cobblers, salsa, preserves, barbecue sauce, ice cream, popsicles and of course their own peaches that you can purchase from the store or pick yourself.

The event is filled with activities such as pony rides, barnyard fun, and games.

Kiddos can also enjoy the rubber duck races, a scavenger hunt, and interactive fun in the Little Tots Farm Store, Junior Mechanic Shop, or Discovery Barn.

That said, this festival isn’t just for the kids. Adults can enjoy live music from 12 to 4 p.m., peach ice cream from the Barn Door Cafe, or, if they're so inclined, a glass of Terhune’s award-winning Just Peachy wine, a peach wine slush, or a flight of their white, red or fruit wines.

Other activities include:

Eyes of the Wild

A trailing zoo will present two shows a day at 12:45 and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Big Barn. This educational program with live animals will mesmerize toddlers through grownups.

The Bubble Man

NJ Bubble Parties is a fun interactive show full of bubbles of all kinds, giant bubbles, bubble show, bubble foam and more! Be amazed at the world of bubbles. Enjoy two shows each dat at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday during the festival.

And available for extra charge…

Special Craft Activity

Celebrate the pollinators that make our peaches possible with this special craft activity! Make your own butterfly and antennae!

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased here.

Terhune Orchards is located at 330 Cold Soil Road in Princeton, NJ.

Trust me, once you see how much fun Terhune is, you’ll want to go back in the fall for some of their apple cider donuts.

