Manager, dancer guilty of gang rape at NJ strip club

PASSAIC — A man and woman both face prison sentences for their roles in what amounted to the gang rape of a drugged dancer at a gentlemen's club seven years ago, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Trystal Lozada, 27, formerly of the Bronx, and 28-year-old Michael Ramirez, formerly of Passaic, were found guilty of charges including aggravated sexual assault Friday, after an eight-week trial in Passaic County Superior Court.

The jury found Lozada and Ramirez each guilty of three counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second degree sexual assault, two counts of third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of fourth degree criminal sexual contact.

Ramirez also was found guilty of second degree conspiracy to commit aggravated sexual assault.

According to prosecutors, the repeated sexual assault happened on November 5, 2012, at Mr. B’s Gentleman’s Club in Passaic after the club closed for the night.

Prosecutors said the victim, a former dancer at Mr. B’s, was drugged by one of the club's managers, leaving her mentally incapacitated and physically helpless, at which point she was repeatedly sexually assaulted inside the club.

The victim reported the sexual assault to Passaic Police the next day and was taken to the hospital, prosecutors said.

Portions of the sexual assault were videotaped by one of the people taking part, Valdes said. The

videotape was recovered by police and introduced into evidence during trial.

Lozado and Ramirez were sent to Passaic County Jail Friday ahead of their sentencing, set for March

13, 2020.

As reported by NorthJersey.com, Ramirez was the club manager and Lozado also was a dancer at the time of the prolonged sexual assault on the 26-year-old victim. They are among seven people who later faced criminal charges.

Two more accused rapists already pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated sexual assault stemming from the same 2012 incident. Miguel Delacruz is serving a 12 year state prison sentence he received in 2018, according to Valdes, while Ashley Maldonado is scheduled to be sentenced on February 28, 2020.

The same report by NorthJersey.com said Maldonado pleaded guilty in 2017 and testified for the state.

Another co-defendant, Luis Guzman is scheduled for trial on January 27, 2020.

