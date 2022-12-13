A registered sex offender who was already under parole supervision for life managed to sexually abuse a juvenile on multiple occasions, according to a conviction out of Monmouth County.

Julian Hart, of Asbury Park, was found guilty on Dec. 7 of aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child for the possession of child sexual abuse materials.

An investigation had revealed that Hart sexually abused the victim, who was under the age of 12, numerous times between September 2014 and December 2015.

The victim reported the incidents to authorities in the summer of 2021. Hart, 38, was arrested and charged in August 2021, and indicted in October 2021.

The investigation also uncovered that while the acts were occurring, Hart was under parole supervision for life in relation to a 2009 conviction on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to his Megan's Law listing, Hart engaged in sexual conduct with two 11-year-old females.

Sentencing for Hart is scheduled for April. He faces up to life in prison, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information about Hart can contact MCPO Detective Joseph Pahopin at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective James Crawford at 732-774-1300.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

