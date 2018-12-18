Judi demonstrates how to fill a Christmas cannoli

There is no end to the love that New Jerseyans have for cannoli. Especially at Christmas. It goes along with our love for it low all things Italo-American; macaroni and gravy, pizza, and the sopranos.

It’s a Christmas tradition that this time of year, cannoli always magically show up at the radio station— plump with filling and ,at least by the time I get here, with hard and clumpy with air-dried cream. But this year, the brilliance of Bill Spadea and our morning show yesterday was astounding! They refrigerated the cannoli cream so that anyone could fill his or her own cannoli one at a time resulting in a fresh creamy treat. I decided to try my hand at cannoli filling and, if I may say so myself, I think I’m pretty mediocre at it.

