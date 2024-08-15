Rare visit to NJ: Budweiser Clydesdales parade through Margate today

🐴 The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Margate today

MARGATE — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Atlantic County this afternoon.

The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous glistening red Budweiser beer wagon on South Cedar Grove Avenue between Atlantic and Ventnor Avenues in Margate.

The public is invited to witness this between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. before the horses make their way around a circuit on the streets of Margate from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Streets will be closed during this time as the team makes their way around the route.

The Clydesdale Route in Margate

The Route

From South Cedar Grove Avenue, the hitch will turn onto Atlantic Avenue and travel south towards Longport pausing for photos in front of Lucy the Elephant, turn right onto Washington Avenue and proceed to Ventnor Avenue and make another right turn.

The hitch will stop in front of the Historical Society building on Washington Ave., and around the corner in front of the fire station #1 on Ventnor Av. The Clydesdales will make their way down Ventnor Ave. and turn right on Cedar Grove Ave., where they will be unharnessed. Guests can view them along the walking route.

Budweiser Clydesdales in Margate

No one is allowed to touch or pet the horses.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Margate is one of several made annually. It is a rare opportunity to have them in the downbeach area.

The Clydesdale horses have been a symbol of quality and tradition of Anheuser-Busch since 1933. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid 1800’s. Today, these giant, muscular draft horses, bred for hauling and plowing farms, are mainly used for breeding and shows like the one happening in Margate.

They have performed at the Tournament of Roses Parade, the St. Louis Cardinals opening day, and the Daytona Beach Bike Week this year.

Budweiser Clydesdales

Horse Facts

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdales hitch must be at least three years old, stand approximately six feet at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.

A single Clydesdale horse will eat as much as 20 to 25 quarts of feed, 40 to 50 pounds of hay, and 30 gallons of water per day.

Ed Berger, president of the Margate Business Association says this is a great opportunity if you’re in the area to check out these beautiful, magnificent horses tacked up in their harnesses.

