EAST RUTHERFORD — Hockey and music are teaming up for a special event.

Global superstar band Jonas Brothers will headline a pregame concert for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium series.

The National Hockey League announced that the regular season outdoor game at MetLife Stadium will feature an opening concert by the platinum-certified, Grammy award-nominated boy group before the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Montreal Canadiens v New Jersey Devils Getty Images loading...

Garden State natives and New Jersey Devils fans themselves, the Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe, and Kevin will take the stage for the concert featuring a full set of their greatest hits, including songs from their new album.

The brothers will then return to the stage for another performance during the second intermission of the game.

“What a dream to open for the Devils in our home state. We’re super excited to be at MetLife and open up the great NHL Stadium Series weekend in front of hometown friends, family, and thousands of hockey fans,” the Jonas Brothers said.

New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers Getty Images loading...

The Flyers-Devils game will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and in Canada.

Tickets to the event, available for purchase on Ticketmaster, now includes admission to both the 6:30 p.m. pregame concert and the 8 p.m. game.

The other 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series games in 2024 include the New York Rangers and the New York Islanders on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. Additional entertainment news will be announced in the coming weeks.

