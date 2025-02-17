Jonas Brothers announce JONASCON coming to New Jersey

When the Jonas Brothers posted a lengthy letter on their Instagram last week, I got nervous for a second.

It started:

To Our Incredible Fans, As a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately -

Immediately, my mind went to “they’re not going to make music together anymore. It’s another breakup. So long, JoBros.”

Luckily, I was way off, and longtime Jonas Brothers fans will be a “sucker” for this news.

The post went on to say that “2025 would be a year of music: new Jonas Brothers music. Solo music. A live concert album. And a soundtrack.”

The most exciting in 2025? In celebration of their 20th anniversary of being a band, they’ll be making a homecoming to the great Garden State with JONASCON, a special one-day event.

The brothers are originally from Wyckoff.

JONASCON will be held in the American Dream Mall on March 23, 2025.

According to a press release:

This milestone event will feature live performances, DJ sets, Q&A panels, fan activations, pop-up surprises, immersive experiences, and special guest appearances to celebrate the band’s incredible two decades.

From their early beginnings to global pop icons, JONASCON will honor the band’s incredible journey while also showing their appreciation to the fans who have been with them from the beginning.

Even better: All who register will also have first access to additional JoBro-themed events happening throughout the weekend in both NYC and at American Dream.

You can register here.

