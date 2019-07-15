Jon Bon Jovi’s house for sale

If you want to live like a rock star, here’s your chance. Jon Bon Jovi’s Middletown mansion is for sale. You could be neighbors with Governor Murphy!

According to Christie’s International Real Estate, the home, which sits on 15 acres, is known as the High Point Estate and is the Navesink section of Middletown. Of course, we’re all wondering how much it would cost, but the price isn’t listed; it’s only available by request.

SaveJersey says that Bon Jovi paid $218,477 in property taxes in 2018 on the estate. It has 18,000 square feet and features such amenities as: six bedrooms and seven full baths, a dock, boat slip, and boat lift, a gym, media room and tons of other features. During a CBS feature, he showed off the huge movie screen that is hidden in the floor of his living room.

Considering all the charity work he does, I don’t begrudge him his success, but, man, that’s quite a house. He also recently purchased a $10 million home in Florida.

