Joint base warns of ‘abundant noise’

If you live in Ocean or Southern Monmouth Counties, expect the ground to be shaking for the next several days.

Joint Base McGuire-Ft. Dix-Lakehurst has released its calendar of expected noise levels due to activity on the base, and it will be at its noisiest level from Nov. 19- 23. There are three levels:

Slight Noise (ground small arms & light crew weapons training with small arms fire and rifles), Moderate Noise (rotary wing aerial gunnery with .50 caliber weapons, rocket fire, rotary cannons) and Abundant Noise (heavy crew weapons training & cratering munitions with mortar live fire, Howitzer fire, and cratering charges).

The next few days will be in the abundant noise zone, so expect some vibrations and booming sounds. The ground will shake in surrounding counties and can be felt miles away. Those of us who live in relative proximity to the base are used to it, but the base puts out the calendars to warn those who are unaware; it cuts down on the number of calls the local police receive.

Most of the month has been under the “moderate noise” heading as training continues at the base. The calendar warns that cloud cover can affect the noise levels; low clouds cause the sound to carry farther.

Dan Zarrow’s forecast calls for varying levels of clouds during this time, so expect to hear some noise.

Just remember if it interrupts your sleep: it’s the sound of freedom.

You can call the base with questions or concerns at 609-754-4254.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.