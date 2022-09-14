It’s hard to believe that 25 years ago I stepped into the offices of New Jersey 101.5 and met Dennis for the first time. To commemorate this, we wanna party!!!

Our first celebration was such a memorable event and many of you called in and wrote to say you missed out because we sold out so quickly. Well, we don’t like to let our fans down.

So, by popular demand, it’s the Dennis and Judi 25th anniversary celebration part deux. And we wanna see you there, up close and personal!

Here we are, 25 years later still besties and still doing what we love, entertaining the best listeners on earth.

So why not have a chance to hang out with those very listeners, get to meet you guys, and express our thanks for supporting us all these years in one of the most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey?

Join us as we celebrate at Freehold's most celebrated restaurant, 618, this Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

618 in Freehold 618 in Freehold loading...

618 Restaurant is a destination restaurant. An extraordinary dining experience serving high-end, healthy food in an attractive, modern-rustic setting. Offering dishes prepared using fresh, locally sourced produce and seafood, with meats sourced from quality purveyors.

618 in Freehold 618 in Freehold loading...

We’re pulling out the stops for you guys with premium (unlimited) wine tastings, and extra-awesome apps like short rib ravioli, chorizo empanadas, stuffed mushrooms, coconut shrimp, and a lot more!

618 in Freehold 618 in Freehold loading...

Plus, we’ll have photo ops, contests, and prizes to give away, and the usual Dennis and Judi craziness... It’s going to be a blast!

Space is limited but we do have some tickets left as of this writing. They’re $75, so grab them fast! Click here to book your spot.

618 in Freehold 618 in Freehold loading...

618 has been included on every list including the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and more. Don’t even think about missing this very special event. We want to meet you!

What a great way to celebrate 25 years. Come help us toast to another 25. Hope to see you there!

618 in Freehold 618 in Freehold loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.