Lauren Raposa - Townsquare Media

Kick off the summer with a couple great Big Joe Henry live broadcasts!

Friday night we'll be at TCNJ for the Special Olympics New Jersey's Summer Games Opening Ceremonies . Join Big Joe as he broadcasts his show live, Jun. 7, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Support the Special Olympics and their athletes. Come play games with the Jersey Prize Team as Big Joe plays the hits. Then there will be the big procession of athletes and the torch lighting ceremony to cap it all off.

Sunday we'll be at the TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater as the Somerset Patriots take on the York Revolution! Big Joe will broadcast his show from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. playing Jersey's Favorite Hits before the game. Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the ’69 Mets PLUS the first 2,000 fans will receive a Somerset Patriots T-Shirt! It's always a great day at the ballgame!

We look forward to getting out in the sunshine and seeing you there! Have a great summer and keep an eye on our events page for more van stops and live broadcasts coming up all summer long.