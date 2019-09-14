Join Big Joe for the Carrier Clinic Walk of Hope — Sept. 21, 2019

Join me Saturday, Sept. 21 as we pack up the big show and support Hackensack Meridian Health Carrier Clinic's Walk of Hope. We'll be helping their great organization raise money and awareness for those suffering with mental illness.

I'll be broadcasting my show at a special time from the Carrier Clinic campus on Rt. 601 in Belle Mead starting at 9:00 a.m. The walk will be at 10:00 a.m. then food, fun and games until noon.

It's always wonderful to get out and be a part of this great walk. For more information or to register visit Carrier Clinic's events page.