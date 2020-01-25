Join Big Joe at the Super Pet Expo in Edison — Feb. 8, 2020

Join me Saturday, Feb. 8 for a great day with your pets. It's the Super Pet Expo at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison.

I'll be broadcasting my big show live from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Jersey Prize Team will be there giving away stuff that doesn't belong to me.

Bring your leashed pets and meet over 150 exhibitors with products or services that you and your pets will love. Shop for cool pet products and merchandise, plus enjoy great demonstrations.

New this year they'll have freestyle disc catching exhibitions by agile canines, and Mister Crabs Show.

Enjoy fun events like REPTICON which includes snakes, lizards, turtles and frogs from around the world. Also there will be Rizzo's Reptile Discovery, Luring 101 which is a 250ft high-speed course for dogs, and the Pet Me Cat Area.

Meet adoptable pets and speak with representatives from local rescue organizations to learn about the adoption process.

So much great fun and exciting edutainment for pet lovers​ of all kinds. We'll be there Saturday but the expo runs all weekend long Fri: 3-8pm, Sat: 10am-7pm, Sun: 10am-5pm. The NJ Convention & Exposition Center is located at 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison, NJ.

You can purchase your tickets here. I can't wait to see you there!