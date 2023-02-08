Join a fundraiser for the family of a sick little NJ girl

For a parent, joy can turn to terror in the blink of an eye; for Jaimee and Chris Kish, the joy they felt at the birth of their daughter, Presley, was mitigated by the fact that she came early and had a breathing problem.

Presley was born with fluid in her lungs which was determined to be a Lymphatic System Leakage, a condition in which fluid from the lymphatic system escapes into the surrounding tissues. The lymphatic system is a network of vessels and tissues that help to remove excess fluid, waste products, and toxins from the body.

Little Presley has already undergone multiple surgeries in her young life, and her parents have been spending as much time as possible at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

With hospital bills and traveling expenses growing daily, the Kish family is in need of a hand. Their friends and family have scheduled a fundraiser for Presley and her family at the Shore House Tavern in Pt. Pleasant on Sun., Feb. 19, from 1 to 4 PM.

Tickets are $60 and are available at the Shore House website, or can be purchased at the door.

The event will feature food and drink, a DJ, and a gift auction, with all proceeds going to the family. Of course, if you can’t make it to the Shore House, you can donate via the tavern’s website.

