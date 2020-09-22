Jogger killed in crosswalk by drunk driver in Raritan Boro, cops say

RARITAN BOROUGH — A Bridgewater man accused of drunk driving struck and killed a female jogger while she was in a crosswalk, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.

Borough police arrested 56-year-old Kevin Betyeman at the scene of the crash Friday afternoon.

Robertson said just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Old York Road at the intersection of Woodmere Street.

Officers found a 60-year-old woman with life threatening injuries. Celeste Andresen, of Arizona, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Robertson said.

Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team responded to help with the investigation, which the prosecutor said found that Andresen was in a designated crosswalk when she was struck by a 2018 Chevy Silverado being driven by Betyeman.

Betyeman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Additional criminal charges are pending awaiting the lab results of toxicology.

Betyeman was released, pending a future court appearance.