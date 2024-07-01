Exciting News For Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fans

If you watch the Real Housewives of New Jersey you’re sure to know this famous husband who’s been on the show for years, but what you may not know is that he also does standup comedy and he’ll be performing in New Jersey this summer.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Husband Joe Gorga Coming to Atlantic City

Here's your chance to see Joe Gorga, who’s married to Melissa Gorga, live on stage at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City!

He’ll be joined by several other husbands from the show including Joe Benigno, married to Margaret Josephs, Frank Catania, ex-husband of Dolores Catania, and John Fuda, husband of Rachel Fuda.

Who knows, maybe some of the housewives will be in the audience too cheering on their husbands!

I have to say I’m a huge Real Housewives fan and New Jersey is my favorite! I’ve been watching through all the ups and downs, laughs, and heartache ever since the beginning. It’s my guilty pleasure!

If you’re a fan like me, gather up your girlfriends and get ready for a fun night out in Atlantic City.

I went with my girlfriends to see Andy Cohen years ago when he was on tour and had the best time. I would love to go see all the husbands on stage!

Plus, there’s a Q&A segment after the show so maybe you’ll get some good behind-the-scenes scoop!

Joe Gorga's "Evening of Comedy" will begin at 8 pm on Saturday, August 17, at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.

Tickets are on sale now.

Have fun and enjoy the show!

