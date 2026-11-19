Have you ever noticed that certain gas stations tend to go up in price sooner than others? I could be a station you always pass by and happen to notice daily. Or perhaps it's a popular hot spot to fuel up your vehicle.

And I'm not talking about those stations that always have a higher gas price, like the ones with garages attached for service. Those gas stations tend to have less traffic to begin with, but make up for the difference thanks to the services they offer with their garage.

I'm talking about your every day stand alone stations, or ones with convenience stores. And especially now with every competitive station raising prices thanks to surging gas costs.

The same can also be said for when prices drop. Like right now, with the nosedive gas stations are experiencing (not that I'm complaining... they can drop to a dollar and I wouldn't say a word).

One in particular I've noticed this seems to happen with is Wawa. But not just my local Wawa. Pretty much all of them that I pass by.

Wawa gas station in Lawrence Township (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Wawa gas station in Lawrence Township

Sky High... And Freefalling Gas Prices

Back on Sept. 10, 2026, most of the Wawa gas stations I drove past were averaging around $4.49 per gallon for regular gasoline, and $5.99 for diesel. That's enough to make anyone feel strapped.

However, now the opposite is happening. We're noticing those prices tumble, and the same trend seems to hold true (with some exceptions). Certain stations seem to drop faster than others.

And although this isn't the sole reason this happens, it's absolutely a factor when it comes to when a station gets its next shipment of fuel.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Popularity and Loyalty

Even if the competition across the street has a lower price, businesses like Wawa remain incredibly popular. And I believe it's that popularity that helps their prices jump up ahead of others first when the cost per barrel goes up.

It's also why I believe they're among the first to drop. It's not just the gas that brings customers in. It's all the other offerings too from inside the store.

S no, I don't think the sudden spikes and drops are happening on purpose. I bet it has to do with the fact that, when prices are spiking, that they sell out of their lower cost gasoline first (remember, gas stations have to make a profit on the gas they sell to their customers).

Then when fuel gets cheaper, that profit buffer becomes larger, and thus, lower prices for us.

Tanker truck makes a delivery to Wawa on Route 1 in Lawrence 10/23/25 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) Tanker truck makes a delivery to Wawa on Route 1 in Lawrence 10/23/25

Seasonal Changes

The other factor right now are the seasonal changes that occur every year. No matter what conflicts are happening in the world, less people are traveling between the summer and holiday rushes, which naturally will lesson demand. Then throw in the seasonal shift to the cheaper winter blend, and you have lower prices.

With that said, they could spike at anytime, so be ready for it. As for who goes up first? I would almost put money on the stations that are most popular.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.