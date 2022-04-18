These New Jersey small businesses are hiring — apply now

There are great jobs available to anyone who has the desire and ability to work hard and invest the time and effort to take their career to the next level. Maybe you're looking for a new career, or a second job to help pay the ever-rising cost of living in the Garden State.

On this Small Business Monday, sponsored by our friends at www.vcssoftware.com, we asked companies to let us know if they are hiring. Below is a partial list and a look at the companies weighing in on our Instagram post.

You can also hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and get your job mentioned on the air.

Maria in Colts Necks called in to say that Maldonado's Property Management is looking for janitorial staff: 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. hourly pay and you get a company vehicle. For more information, call 732-757-7929 or send an email to maldonadospropertymanagement@gmail.com

Karen in Flemington called in to say that Davis Heating and Cooling in Hunterdon County is hiring techs. Call (908) 806-7419 or visit www.davis-hvac.com

Danielle in Somerset called about NJ Center for Tourette's Syndrome. They have full-time opportunities available right now. Call (908) 575-7350

David Bradley Chocolate in Robbinsville is looking for a store manager. Visit www.dbchocolate.com to apply.

Steve in Jackson is looking to hire for his business, Aspen Tree Expert, located in Jackson. Visit www.aspen-tree.com

