Jets, Giants are middle of the road for game day concessions

Part of going to see an NFL game in person (or really, any major sport) is the concession situation: how long you have to wait in line, the price of a beer, etc. Now, a betting website has tried to create a formula for determining which stadiums have the best concession experience.

The study, which was summarized by ESPN, created a Concession Index including the following factors:

🏈 Concessions Per Square Foot (ft²): The number of concession stands in the stadium divided by the overall stadium square footage.

🏈 Concessions Per Stadium Capacity: The number of concession stands in the stadium divided by the overall stadium capacity.

🏈 Price of a Beer $ (2022): The average price of a small beer hot dog during the 2022 season.

🏈 Price of a Hot dog $ (2022): The average price of a hot dog during the 2022

So, how did MetLife Stadium rank for New Jersey’s two NFL teams? Pretty much in the middle (the Jets and Giants, not surprisingly, had identical scores); with them coming in at #17 (Giants) and 18 (Jets), both with a score of 5.68 out of ten. They obviously should have tied at 17.

Working against MetLife’s score was the high cost of both beer and hot dogs. If you want to enjoy a hot dog at MetLife, you’ll shell out $16.00 (at Houston’s NRG Stadium it’s $2.00), and for a small beer, $11.00 (in Houston, it’s $5.00).

Overall, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium was the best for concessions; they scored a 7.71. Seattle’s Lumen Field was last with a meager score of 2.27.

